Tom Brady changes mind on retirement, announces return to Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Just over a month after announcing his retirement, Tom Brady announced Sunday that he will suit up for at least one more season in the NFL.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote in a tweet. "That time will come. But it’s not now."

These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

He then said he will return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the league.

"I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible," he wrote. "Unfinished business LFG."

"Brady" was the #1 trending topic on Twitter within 5 minutes of him announcing his return.

Brady announced that he was retiring last month, citing the need to "focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

A few days before he announced his retirement, ESPN reporters Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington claimed they had confirmed it through "multiple sources." However, Brady was quick to dismiss these as rumors.

"When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision," Brady said at the time.

Now, with Sunday's news, it turns out that decision was not the final verdict.

"I am going to take it day by day," he even said in his initial retirement announcement. "I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me."

In his 22 seasons thus far, Brady has won seven Super Bowls — six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers. He was named the NFL's most valuable player in 2007, 2010 and in 2017 and is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, completions and passing touchdowns.