Top Mexican league clubs to face off at Rio Tinto Stadium this summer

SANDY, Utah — Two of the biggest clubs in Mexico's top soccer division will square off in an exhibition at Rio Tinto Stadium this summer.

Liga MX powers Chivas and Santos Laguna will meet in the international friendly on June 15 in Sandy. It will be the second straight season Santos Laguna has traveled to the Salt Lake-area, with the team having met Club America on July 4 last year.

Chivas is currently sitting in sixth place in the Liga MX table, with Santos Laguna back in 14th.

“Welcoming Santos Laguna and Chivas — two premier clubs in Liga MX — to Rio Tinto Stadium is such an incredible opportunity for the region,” said John Kimball, President of Real Salt Lake. “It’s a testament to the fans in Utah that Liga MX would select Utah as a destination for events like this that include clubs of such high esteem in North America. We look forward to their arrival, the arrival of their passionate fans, and the excitement for soccer that it will bring to Salt Lake City.”

Before the game, a Fan Fest will be held on the plaza outside the stadium.