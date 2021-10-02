Watch
Tyler Allgeier, No. 13 BYU run past Utah State 34-20

Rick Bowmer/AP
BYU's Tyler Allgeier, right, scores against Utah State safety Monte' McGary, left, in the first half during an NCAA college football game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 11:05 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 01:05:46-04

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 208 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 13 BYU beat Utah State 34-20 on Friday night.

BYU (5-0) beat Utah State (3-2) for the second straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel rivalry series.

Baylor Romney threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-19 passing in the first half, but was injured just before halftime and sat out the second half. He made his second consecutive start with Jaren Hall sidelined because of a rib injury.

Third-string quarterback Jacob Conover led the Cougars' offense after halftime. The freshman threw for 45 yards on 5-of-9 passing in his college debut.

Logan Bonner threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns for the Aggies.

