University of Utah gymnastics coach placed on leave

SALT LAKE CITY — The head coach of the University of Utah Red Rocks gymnastics team has been placed on leave.

The university announced Sunday night that Coach Tom Farden has been placed on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

However, the U's announcement said Farden's suspension is not related to "student-athlete welfare." He was investigated for allegations of abuse and harassment earlier this year, but the investigation found no evidence of such misconduct.

Farden was placed on leave because of recent actions and conduct that "simply do not align with our values and expectations," the university said. No further information was provided as to what these actions were.

Associate Head Coach Carly Dockendorf will serve as the interim head coach.