U.S. Men's National Team to play at Rio Tinto Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Valley will host the U.S. Men's National Team this summer for a friendly against Costa Rica.

The June 9 game will mark the U.S. team's fifth visit to Rio Tinto Stadium, but first since 2017.

Officials say capacity will be limited to 10,000 fans for the game, with tickets to go on sale at a date that has yet to be determined.

“It is such an incredible opportunity for the state of Utah to welcome U.S. Soccer to Rio Tinto Stadium," said RSL Interim President John Kimball. "To host the match against Costa Rica is a chance to continue that legacy and is a huge credit to the Utah Department of Health for helping to ensure a safe environment for the teams and our wonderful fans. It will surely be a night to remember.”