Watch
Sports

Actions

U.S. Men's National Team to play at Rio Tinto Stadium

items.[0].image.alt
Rick Bowmer/AP
The sun sets above Rio Tinto Stadium before an MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and Portland Timbers Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
MLS Timbers Real Salt Lake Soccer
Posted at 9:34 AM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 11:34:03-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Valley will host the U.S. Men's National Team this summer for a friendly against Costa Rica.

The June 9 game will mark the U.S. team's fifth visit to Rio Tinto Stadium, but first since 2017.

Officials say capacity will be limited to 10,000 fans for the game, with tickets to go on sale at a date that has yet to be determined.

“It is such an incredible opportunity for the state of Utah to welcome U.S. Soccer to Rio Tinto Stadium," said RSL Interim President John Kimball. "To host the match against Costa Rica is a chance to continue that legacy and is a huge credit to the Utah Department of Health for helping to ensure a safe environment for the teams and our wonderful fans. It will surely be a night to remember.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere