USU students create tribute to Ukrainian student-athlete at basketball game

LOGAN, Utah — The student section at a Utah State basketball game paid tribute to one of their own players whose home country of Ukraine is under attack.

Scott Garrard, a play-by-play radio broadcaster for USU Athletics, posted a photo on Twitter showing hundreds of students at the game against Colorado State Saturday night, holding up blue and yellow colored paper to replicate the Ukrainian flag design.

Cool moment by USU student body honoring Max Shulga from Ukraine pic.twitter.com/U5skhtfB7Y — Scott Garrard (@ScottyGZone) February 27, 2022

WATCH: Ukrainians in Kyiv area share experiences as Utahns gather in support for invaded country

The collaborative effort was a gesture to honor Max Shulga, Garrard said.

Shulga is a sophomore guard for the Aggies and is from the capital city of Kyiv, according to the team roster.