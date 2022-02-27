Watch
USU students create tribute to Ukrainian student-athlete at basketball game

USU Athletics/Scott Garrard
Students (right) create a Ukraine flag with colored paper to honor Utah State basketball player Max Shulga
Posted at 10:29 PM, Feb 26, 2022
LOGAN, Utah — The student section at a Utah State basketball game paid tribute to one of their own players whose home country of Ukraine is under attack.

Scott Garrard, a play-by-play radio broadcaster for USU Athletics, posted a photo on Twitter showing hundreds of students at the game against Colorado State Saturday night, holding up blue and yellow colored paper to replicate the Ukrainian flag design.

The collaborative effort was a gesture to honor Max Shulga, Garrard said.

Shulga is a sophomore guard for the Aggies and is from the capital city of Kyiv, according to the team roster.

