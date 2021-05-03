Utah adds home-and-home football series with Wisconsin

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has added a new opponent with Big Ten pedigree to its future football schedules.

Utah has agreed to a home-and-home series with the University of Wisconsin that will see the Utes travel to Madison in 2028, followed by a return visit to Rice-Eccles Stadium in 2033.

The two teams have met three times on the football field, with the last meeting coming in the 1996 Copper Bowl in which the Badgers won 28-21. Wisconsin holds a 2-1 series lead, but has never visited Salt Lake City.

Along with Wisconsin, the Utes have scheduled future series against Florida, Baylor, Arkansas and LSU.