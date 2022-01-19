Utah athletes prepare for NFL Draft under local doctor specializing in sports

SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Skyler Mayne grew up in Utah, went to Alta High School, and went on to get his doctorate in California. Every free moment he had, he was shadowing and learning from different trainers, doctors and physical therapists — really focusing in on what makes an elite athlete, an elite athlete.

The doctorate degree has allowed him to touch, manipulate and help understand the body and its demands. What makes him different than any trainer, especially when it comes to the game of football, is that he is analyzing the athletes during the lifts and looking to minor details that someone else may not notice but might be the key to success for a football player at the next level.

Former Utah wide receiver Britain Covey, who recently announced that he will forego his final year of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft, is one local athlete training with Dr. Mayne.

"Everyone has doubts about the size or my strength, but that never stopped me. What stopped me were injuries, so that's why I love training with Dr. Mayne because so much of what we do is injury prevention," Covey said.

Covey, who has dealt with a handful of injuries over his college football career, started training with Dr. Mayne last year. 2021 was the first season Covey played in every single Utes football game.

Dr. Mayne is currently training 11 athletes from local universities, including Utah, BYU, Utah State and Weber State. He's also training athletes out of state. He says he has a different perspective, while focusing on staying healthy and in turn building a better, more explosive athlete.