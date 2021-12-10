Rose Bowl to be final game for Utes receiver Britain Covey

SALT LAKE CITY — When Britain Covey walks off the field at the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, it'll be as a Utes football player for the final time.

In a post to social media Friday, Covey announced he will declare for the NFL Draft after the bowl game and forgo a final season with Utah.

The announcement came on the same day Covey, a Provo native, was named First Team All-Pac-12 as an all purpose player.

"No words can capture the love and gratitude I feel for this community and this program," wrote Covey. "As a kid who grew up dreaming of playing college football, it amazes me that my experience actually exceeded those dreams."

At just 5'8", Covey beat the odds and became the school's all-time leader in punt return yards, along with his 181 career receptions and 10 touchdowns.

"I'm ecstatic to be able to put on that Utah uniform one more time down in Pasadena! Let's make it special."