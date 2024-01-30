Watch Now
Utah, BYU release 2024 football schedules

Kyle Whittingham, Kalani Sitake
Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham, right, and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, talk following their NCAA college football game Saturday Nov. 24, 2018, in Salt Lake City. Utah won 35-27. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 12:41 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 14:41:48-05

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first in the Holy War rivalry, Utah and BYU will meet on the football field as members of the same conference. On Tuesday, both teams and their fans learned when the rivalry will be continued in 2024.

The Big 12 Conference announced upcoming football schedules for the upcoming season, its first with Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado as members.

For the first time since 2018, the Cougars and Utes will face off in Salt Lake City when they play on Nov. 9. The two teams have not met since the 2021 season.

2024 UTAH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 29 (Thur.)Southern Utah
Sept. 7Baylor
Sept. 15at Utah State
Sept. 21at Oklahoma State
Sept. 28Arizona
Oct. 11/12at Arizona State
Oct. 19TCU
Oct. 26at Houston
Nov. 9BYU
Nov. 16at Colorado
Nov. 23Iowa State
Nov. 29at UCF

2024 BYU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 31Southern Illinois
Sept. 6at SMU
Sept. 14at Wyoming
Sept. 21Kansas State
Sept. 28at Baylor
Oct. 12Arizona
Oct. 18/19Oklahoma State
Oct. 26at UCF
Nov. 9at Utah
Nov. 16Kansas
Nov. 23at Arizona State
Nov. 30Houston
