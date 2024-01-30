Utah, BYU release 2024 football schedules

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first in the Holy War rivalry, Utah and BYU will meet on the football field as members of the same conference. On Tuesday, both teams and their fans learned when the rivalry will be continued in 2024.

The Big 12 Conference announced upcoming football schedules for the upcoming season, its first with Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado as members.

For the first time since 2018, the Cougars and Utes will face off in Salt Lake City when they play on Nov. 9. The two teams have not met since the 2021 season.

2024 UTAH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE



Aug. 29 (Thur.) Southern Utah Sept. 7 Baylor Sept. 15 at Utah State Sept. 21 at Oklahoma State Sept. 28 Arizona Oct. 11/12 at Arizona State Oct. 19 TCU Oct. 26 at Houston Nov. 9 BYU Nov. 16 at Colorado Nov. 23 Iowa State Nov. 29 at UCF

2024 BYU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

