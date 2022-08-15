Utah, BYU start season in AP college football poll

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah is well-represented in the Associated Press preseason college football poll released Monday.

Following their Pac-12 Conference title a year ago, Utah is ranked No. 7 to start the season. The Utes are the highest ranked conference team in the poll, ahead of Oregon and USC.

The No. 7 ranking is the highest Utah has ever been in a preseason poll. Utah was ranked No. 8 in last week's USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll.

BYU will start the season ranked No. 25 in the AP poll. The Cougars went 10-3 in 2021, winning five-straight games to end the regular season before falling to UAB in the Independence Bowl.

Both the Utes and Cougars will open their seasons in the Sunshine State over Labor Day Weekend, with BYU facing South Florida and Utah taking on the Florida Gators on Sept. 3.

Alabama, Ohio State and George make up the top three teams in the poll, followed by Clemson and Notre Dame.

Utah State received two votes in the poll, but failed to make the Top 25.