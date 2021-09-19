Watch
Utah comes back, but falls to San Diego State 33-31 in triple OT

Ashley Landis/AP
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 10:16 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 00:16:14-04

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — San Diego State blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes of regulation Saturday night before hanging on for a wild 33-31 victory over Utah.

Quarterback Lucas Johnson caught a 2-point conversion pass from Jesse Matthews in triple overtime, and the Aztecs (3-0) celebrated wildly after officials reversed their call of a 2-point conversion catch by Utah’s Connor O’Toole, ruling the ball hit the turf.

Greg Bell rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns and Jordan Byrd returned a kickoff 100 yards for a TD, but backup quarterback Cameron Rising led the Utes’ improbable comeback in regulation with 153 yards passing and three TDs.

