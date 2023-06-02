Watch Now
Utah falls to Washington in Women's College World Series opener

Kelley Lynch, Kendall Lundberg
Nate Billings/AP
Washington's Kelley Lynch (27) slides home to score past Utah's Kendall Lundberg during the seventh inning of an NCAA softball Women's College World Series game Friday, June 2, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 02, 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — Rylee Holtorf had three hits, including a two-run homer, to help No. 7 seed Washington defeat No. 15 Utah 4-1 on Friday in the Women's College World Series opener for both teams.

Holtorf, who entered with a .263 batting average, went 3 for 3 with three RBIs in a game that had been moved from Thursday night because of weather.

Washington's Lindsay Lopez won in relief of starter Ruby Meylan, allowing one hit in 3 2/3 shutout innings. Meylan gave up just one run and two hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Mariah Lopez went the distance for Utah. Kendall Lundberg's RBI double produced the Utes' only run.

Washington (44-13) advanced to play Florida State (56-9) on Saturday, with the winner of that game moving to the semifinals of the double-elimination bracket. Utah (42-15) was to play in an elimination game Friday night against Oklahoma State (46-15).

Holtorf hit his fifth homer of the season, a two-run drive in the second, to give the Huskies the 2-1 lead. Her RBI single in the fourth increased Washington's lead to 3-1, and the Huskies manufactured another run in the sixth.

