Utah football players to receive free pickup trucks in NIL deal

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah campus will soon look like an auto dealership thanks to a deal that will give most Utes football players the opportunity to have their own brand new truck.

At an event Wednesday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, players ran out onto the field to see the 2024 Ram Big Horn 1500 pickup trucks, which are part of the deal announced by the Crimson Collective.

In all, nearly 100 trucks will be leased free of charge for a year to scholarship players who are willing to promote the Collective, the non-profit NIL organization that provides Utah athletes with outside financial opportunities.

Players with good driving records will have their truck's lease and insurance costs paid for by the Collective.