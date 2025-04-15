Blues bring 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club (38-30-13, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (43-30-8, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -164, Utah Hockey Club +137; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their three-game skid when they play the Utah Hockey Club.

St. Louis has a 13-10-2 record in Central Division games and a 43-30-8 record overall. The Blues have a +14 scoring differential, with 244 total goals scored and 230 conceded.

Utah is 38-30-13 overall with a 13-8-4 record against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club rank fifth in the league serving 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored 21 goals with 58 assists for the Blues. Cam Fowler has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 29 goals and 60 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.