Chris Kreider's goal rallies Rangers past Utah 5-3

SALT LAKE CITY — Artemi Panarin scored two goals, Chris Kreider had the go-ahead goal off a defensive deflection with 9:38 to play, and the New York Rangers rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night.

Matias Maccelli scored twice to lead Utah and Barrett Hayton assisted on both goals. Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves, but Utah dropped its third straight at home and suffered its 10th loss in 12 games.

Maccelli scored on a wrist shot 61 seconds into the game to put Utah on the board and poked in the puck later in the first for a 2-1 lead.

Logan Cooley's power-play goal 57 seconds into the second put Utah in front 3-2.

The Rangers rallied each time Utah grabbed the lead. Panarin and then Arthur Kaliyev scored first-period equalizers after Maccelli's goals. Reilly Smith evened it again at 3-all with a short-handed goal only 28 seconds into the third, snapping in the puck from long distance.

Panarin scored an empty-netter with 37.1 seconds left.

Igor Shesterkin had 28 saves for the Rangers.

Takeaways

Rangers: Surrendering early goals in the first period and again in the second put New York in a tough spot defensively before the third-period rally.

Utah: Maccelli's first goal was Utah's fastest goal to open any game at home and second fastest overall this season.

Key moment

Kreider's 14th goal of the season propelled the Rangers to their third win in their last four road games.

Key stat

Utah and New York combined for 19 total goals in their two meetings this season.

Up Next

Both teams are back in action on Saturday night. New York hosts Columbus while Utah hosts St. Louis.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl