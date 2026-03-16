Mammoth head into matchup against the Stars on losing streak

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (34-27-6, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (42-14-10, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth head into the matchup with the Dallas Stars after losing four games in a row.

Dallas is 14-4-2 against the Central Division and 42-14-10 overall. The Stars are 21-2-1 when scoring a power-play goal.

Utah has a 10-10-2 record in Central Division play and a 34-27-6 record overall. The Mammoth rank 10th in the league with 259 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Heiskanen has nine goals and 46 assists for the Stars. Wyatt Johnston has seven goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Guenther has 32 goals and 26 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 9-0-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Mammoth: 4-4-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.