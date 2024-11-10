Forsberg and Marchessault lead the Predators past Utah 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg and Jonathan Marchessault each scored twice, helping Juuse Saros and the Nashville Predators beat Utah 4-0 on Saturday night.

Saros made 26 stops in his second shutout of the season and No. 25 for his career. Roman Josi had two assists for the Predators, who had dropped three in a row.

Connor Ingram made 17 saves for Utah, losers of three of four.

Saros and Forsberg, who leads Nashville with eight goals, have been the only bright spots for a Predators team that is just 5-9-1 on the season.

Saros' best save came at 2:57 of the first when he was able to kick aside a Nick Schmaltz chance just after Forsberg had given Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Takeaways

Utah: Failed to score for the second time in three games. It has been shut out four times in its 15 games this season.

Predators: After losing five of six overall, Nashville was in desperate need of a win. The Predators now head out on a two-week road trip where they hope to build off this victory.

Key moment

Marchessault’s power-play goal at 11:58 of the first came after Utah killed off a full 2:00 long 5-on-3 power play for Nashville. The Predators remained on the power play since Utah’s Olli Maatta stayed in the box due to being assessed a double-minor for high sticking at the same time as Logan Cooley was sent off for hooking.

Key stat

Utah did not score on its two power-play opportunities. It has failed to score a power-play goal in nine of its last 10 games, going 2 for 26 over that span.

Up next

Utah hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. The Predators begin a five-game trip Monday in Colorado.