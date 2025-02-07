Guenther scores late in overtime to lift Utah past Blue Jackets 3-2

SALT LAKE CITY — Dylan Guenther scored with 33 seconds left in overtime to lift the Utah Hockey Club past the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night for their second straight win.

Lawson Crouse and Olli Maatta also scored and Connor Ingram made 20 saves for Utah.

Justin Danforth scored and Ivan Provorov had a short-handed goal for Columbus, which has lost three straight and dropped its first game at home since Jan. 2. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 30 shots.

Takeaways

Utah: The team opened a three-game road trip with a come-from-behind win, their second straight in overtime. The victory also split the team’s first season series with Columbus.

Columbus: In their first home game of February following a four-game road trip, the Blue Jackets surrendered an early lead and had their five-game home winning streak stopped.

Key moment

Guenther buried his own rebound after Ingram disrupted a potential 3-on-1 break by Columbus and played the puck up the ice to him.

Key stat

With his assist on Provorov’s goal, Zach Werenski became the fourth defenseman in NHL history to extend his home points streak to 20 games, joining Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey and Phil Housley. He also set a franchise record for most points by a defenseman in a single season with 58 in 54 games. Columbus defensemen have combined for 36 goals and 136 points this season — the most among all teams.

Up next

Utah: At Carolina on Saturday.

Blue Jackets: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.

This story has been corrected to show Merzlikins made 30 saves instead of 29.

