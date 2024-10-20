Kesslering scores in OT to lift Utah to 2-1 win over Bruins

SALT LAKE CITY — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Michael Kesserling scored at 2:46 of overtime to give the Utah Hockey Club a 2-1 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Vladislav Kolyachonok also scored for Utah, tying the game with 5:09 left in the third period to force overtime for the fourth time this season. Connor Ingram finished with 22 saves.

Cole Koepke scored his third goal of the season for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman stopped 30 shots.

Following a scoreless first period, Boston took a 1-0 lead on Koepke’s goal with 7:11 left in the second. Koepke raced up the ice after a Utah turnover and blasted a low snap shot past Ingram to put the Bruins in front.

Kolyachonok tied it with his first of the season, charging at Swayman and sending a backhander past the goalie.

Takeaways

Bruins: Smothering defense carried Boston against one of the league’s more potent offenses for much of the game. Utah boasted an advantage in shots on goal but struggled to generate clean looks amid high traffic around the net.

Utah: Careless passes and sloppy finishing robbed Utah of its scoring punch that’s been an early season trademark until late.

Key moment

Kesserling’s overtime goal completed an unlikely comeback after Utah had gone almost 55 minutes without scoring.

Key stat

Utah has played to overtime in four of its first seven games, winning three.

Up Next

Boston visits Nashville on Tuesday night to conclude a three-game road swing, and Utah hosts Ottawa.