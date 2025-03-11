Marner scores in shootout to give Maple Leafs 4-3 win over Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Mitch Marner scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-3 on Monday night.

William Nylander, Calle Jarnkrok and Steven Lorentz scored in regulation for Toronto, and Joseph Woll finished with 30 saves. The Maple Leafs had lost three straight (0-2-1).

Nick Schmaltz, Barrett Hayton and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, which had won four of it’s previous six games. Karel Vejmelka had 23 saves.

Auston Matthews also scored in the tiebreaker for Toronto, and Clayton Keller tied it for Utah.

Nylander and Jarnkrok scored power-play goals in the first period to give Toronto a 2-0 lead. Lorentz made it 3-0 at 4:48 of the second.

Carcone began Utah’s comeback at 8:14 of the middle period, Schmaltz made it a one-goal game 49 seconds later, and Hayton’s power-play goal tied it with 7:49 leftin the period.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: It wasn’t pretty, with Toronto scoring just once at even strength, but this was a big two points that pulled the Maple Leafs within two of Atlantic-leading Florida.

Utah: This was a point well earned after Utah fell behind by three against a powerful opponent.

Key moment

The game winner was a nice moment for Marner, who has been through a whirlwind recently because of the trade deadline and his pending free agency. He’s still with Toronto — and put the Maple Leafs in the win column.

Key stat

Toronto was involved in a shootout for only the second time this season, and this was its first win. Carolina (0-2), Boston (0-1) and Edmonton (0-1) are the only remaining teams without a shootout victory.

Up next

Maple Leafs host Florida on Thursday, and Utah hosts Anaheim on Wednesday.