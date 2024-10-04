O Captain! My Captain!: Utah Hockey Club names Clayton Keller as team captain

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday, the Utah Hockey Club announced that forward Clayton Keller has been named the first captain in franchise history.

“I’m extremely honored to be named captain of Utah Hockey Club,” said Keller. “I’m grateful for this opportunity and want to thank the entire organization for believing in me. I understand it’s a privilege to be a captain in the NHL, and a huge honor to know that management, coaches, and my teammates have the belief in me to lead this team. It's a huge responsibility and one I have prepared my whole life for. We have a room full of great leaders and together, we will work hard to achieve our goal of becoming a playoff team.”

Keller is a four-time All-Star and one of just nine NHL players to skate in each of the last three All-Star Games. He also led his team in scoring in five of his seven NHL seasons, eclipsing the 30-goal mark in each of the last two campaign.

The former 7th overall draft choice has registered 418 points (166 goals and 252 assists) in his 520 NHL career games. He is the 4th most points leader among players drafted in 2016.

“As a leader, Clayton exemplifies the values of our organization and the identity we want to build for our franchise here in Utah. Indeed, we are proud to name him the first captain in the history of Utah Hockey Club,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations of Utah Hockey Club. “On the ice, he leads by example as one of the game’s premier players. Off the ice, he earns the respect of his peers, coaches, and our training staff every day through his relentless desire to get the most out of himself and his teammates. He is ready for the responsibility and will be an excellent captain.”

The Chesterfield, Missouri native is also one of only two players in Arizona Coyotes history to record 400 points and finished 7th in Jets/Coyotes all-time franchise scoring.

"Clayton’s growth as a leader through the last several years has been amazing and his continuous pursuit of improvement and his desire to win will radiate on all of us,” said André Tourigny, head coach of Utah Hockey Club. “He’s an elite player and competes with intensity and intention everyday. He is a high-character person, has a deep genuine care for his teammates, and has the respect of everyone in the organization. He’ll be a great captain for us and I’m very happy to count on Clayton as our captain.”

At 26 years old, Keller is now the sixth-youngest player in NHL history to captain a franchise during its inaugural season. He will be the youngest captain since 1979-80 when 25-year-old Ron Chipperfield was named captain of the Edmonton Oilers in their first NHL campaign.

"To be named captain of Utah Hockey Club is an enormous honor and one that Clayton has earned," said Bill Armstrong, general manager of Utah Hockey Club. "Clayton has evolved into an excellent hockey player and has become an even better person who has earned the respect of the entire organization. He’s looking forward to the challenges that come with serving as a captain and will be surrounded by a strong leadership group that will be able to support and help lead this team.”

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!