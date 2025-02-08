Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho help the Carolina Hurricanes beat Utah 7-3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Seth Jarvis had two goals and two assists, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Utah 7-3 on Saturday to stop a three-game losing streak.

Sebastian Aho added two goals and an assist for Carolina, which scored a total of three times during its losing streak. Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Martinook and Jack Roslovic also scored, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 36 saves to reach the 20-win mark.

Clayton Keller scored twice and Josh Doan had a goal for Utah, which won its previous two games in overtime. Karel Vejmelka stopped 31 shots.

The Hurricanes scored four times, including two goals from Aho, across the last 15 minutes of the second period.

Takeaways

Utah: Keller took over the team lead with 20 goals. But the team stumbled in the second.

Hurricanes: Andrei Svechnikov and Jackson Blake each had two assists as the Hurricanes avenged a November setback at Utah.

Key moment

The second-period outburst for the Hurricanes included a short-handed goal by Aho that made it 4-2 at 14:14.

Key stat

Aho reached the 20-goal mark for the ninth season in a row. He has scored in six of the last nine games.

Up next

Utah goes to Washington on Sunday, and Carolina is off until Feb. 22 at Toronto.

