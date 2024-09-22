Utah Hockey Club prepares to take the ice for the first time in preseason opener

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Utah Hockey Club is taking the ice Sunday evening for its first official game in the NHL.

The club is facing off against the St. Louis Blues for its preseason debut at 5 p.m.

FOX 13 sports reporter Andrea Urban is on-site at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, where the game will be played.

Follow along below for coverage both pre-game and during the game:

While Iowa may not be the hub of UHC fans, we met at least one hockey fan who bought team merch simply because it's historic:

I was checking out the merch and saw a hockey fan who had just bought a @utahhockeyclub shirt.



It’s clear I’m excited to meet an NHL fan who understands history is being made. @fox13 pic.twitter.com/CbboYoAevY — Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) September 22, 2024

A look inside Wells Fargo Arena ahead of @utahhockeyclub’s first preseason game @fox13 pic.twitter.com/EnWQo8waSA — Andrea Urban (@AndreaUrbanTV) September 22, 2024

After Sunday's game, the team will rush back to Salt Lake City, where they'll face the Los Angeles Kings at home at the Delta Center! The home opener will be broadcast on Utah 16.

There will be seven total preseason games. The club's first regular season game is Oct. 8 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.