Utah Hockey Club prepares to take the ice for the first time in preseason opener

Andrea Urban
Pregame: Utah Hockey Club's first-ever NHL preseason game, facing the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Utah Hockey Club is taking the ice Sunday evening for its first official game in the NHL.

The club is facing off against the St. Louis Blues for its preseason debut at 5 p.m.

FOX 13 sports reporter Andrea Urban is on-site at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, where the game will be played.

Follow along below for coverage both pre-game and during the game:

While Iowa may not be the hub of UHC fans, we met at least one hockey fan who bought team merch simply because it's historic:

After Sunday's game, the team will rush back to Salt Lake City, where they'll face the Los Angeles Kings at home at the Delta Center! The home opener will be broadcast on Utah 16.

There will be seven total preseason games. The club's first regular season game is Oct. 8 at home against the Chicago Blackhawks.

