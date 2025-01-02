Utah Hockey Club take losing streak into matchup with the Flames

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club (16-15-6, in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (18-12-7, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club look to break their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Calgary Flames.

Calgary has a 13-4-3 record at home and an 18-12-7 record overall. The Flames have gone 16-3-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Utah has a 16-15-6 record overall and an 11-8-2 record on the road. The Utah Hockey Club have a 6-9-5 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

The teams play Thursday for the second time this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau has 16 goals and 13 assists for the Flames. Nazem Kadri has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Dylan Guenther has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Utah Hockey Club: 4-4-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.