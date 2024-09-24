Utah's little-known connection to the iconic Zamboni

SALT LAKE CITY — When you think of hockey, one name synonymous with excellence may come to mind: Zamboni.

But what many Utahns might not know is that this iconic ice-resurfacing machine has roots right here in our state.

The Zamboni machine, a staple at hockey rinks around the world, captures the fascination of children and adults alike.

Paula Coony, the brand director for the Zamboni Company, reflects on the Zamboni's unique allure.

"People are mesmerized by it. They're hypnotized by it," she said.

Logan Westcott, a regional sales manager at Zamboni, also recalled childhood memories of the machine.

"I remember being a little kid, my first times at the rink, I was excited to see the Zamboni machine as much as I was to watch the game itself," he said.

Although many people may not realize it, Zamboni is a brand name, not just a term for any ice-resurfacing machine.

"It's like a mascot inside the building," said Coony. "People know it's coming out, the kids are excited about it, they want the autograph of the driver. The parents are like, 'How is that thing working?'"

What many may not know is the origin of the Zamboni machine traces back to Utah.

The machine’s inventor, Frank Zamboni, was born in Eureka, Utah, in 1901 and then moved up to Idaho.

According to Coony, Zamboni’s upbringing in a farming community played a significant role in his later innovations.

"His family actually pulled him out of school in the ninth grade to help around the farm, because he became so valuable to what they were doing," she explained.

Zamboni later moved to California, where his family made ice for dairy farmers. But as refrigeration technology advanced, the Zambonis had to pivot their business.

Coony recounted how they transitioned from dairy to ice skating.

"They built Iceland... and realized they were going to need to figure out how to take care of that ice," she said.

The rest, as they say, is history.

After years of tinkering, Frank Zamboni created the first ice-resurfacing machine, and over the last 75 years, more than 12,000 Zambonis have been built.

Each machine is custom-made.

"We're not a Ford Motors. We're not a Toyota... It's not just 'Go on a parking lot and pick out the machine that you want,'" explained Westcott.

Utah continues to play a special role in the Zamboni legacy, with the Utah Hockey Club soon to feature the latest Zamboni technology.

"We're really excited that, 100 years after Frank moved out of Utah, there's now an NHL team in Utah, and you guys are using the newest technology," said Westcott.

As Utahns head to their first hockey games of the season, Westcott encourages everyone to cheer not just for the players but also for the machine that makes the ice perfect.

"From little kids to big kids, it's a fun thing that people typically have pretty happy memories of," he said.

And, of course, everyone wants a turn driving the Zamboni.

So, next time you’re at the rink, remember without Utah, the Zamboni might not exist.

