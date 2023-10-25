Utah Jazz, fans get hyped for season opener Wednesday night

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz and its loyal fanbase are ready to tip off the season with their game Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

"It's cool to reflect, it's cool to see it," said Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith. "It's cool to see the players want to be back part of the organization. It's cool to hear the stories of those who have been around."

More than 12 hours before tip-off, the Delta Center was already a whirlwind of excitement, with Jazz Bear already suited up for the big day.

Besides it being the home opener, Wednesday's game marks the beginning of the 50th season for the Utah Jazz.

"It has definitely been a busy off-season for the Utah Jazz," Caroline Klein chuckled. "Everything that we've been doing is focusing on offering our fans the best experience yet for our 50th season."

A theme of nostalgia is in the air as fans and players return to the Delta Center for the first time since 2006.

"It's cool to see the ushers in the arena wearing their Delta Center badges from way back when," Smith reflected. "I mean, you can't make some of this stuff up."

The classic-edition Nike jersey for the season is also a blast from the past and a familiar sight for original Utah Jazz fans.

With purple, green and gold, it's the first road jersey that the team wore in 1974, Klein explained.

For those attending the season opener at the Delta Center, they'll be gifted a shirt that has a nod to earlier eras of the team.

"Tonight, all 18,206 fans of our fans, because it will be our 252nd consecutive sellout, will receive one of these t-shirts on their chairs," Klein said.

The shirt is purple, saying "Delta Center - Home of the Jazz" in white, gold and green letters.

"Ryan puts the fan experience first and that's something that's been engrained in the entire organization," Klein explained.

From the players to the fans to those behind the scenes, ensuring the success of opening night, Smith said it all comes down to one thing. Community.

"It's cool to see the community rally," he said. "Really that's what sports and specifically basketball is about."