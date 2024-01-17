Watch Now
Utah Jazz game postponed due to Warriors coach medical emergency

NBA
Posted at 10:48 AM, Jan 17, 2024
SALT LAKE CITY — Wednesday night's Utah Jazz home game against the Golden State has been postponed due to a medical emergency involving a Warriors assistant coach.

The NBA announced the game scheduled for the Delta Center will be rescheduled at an unspecified time.

ESPN reports Warriors coach Dejan Milojevic was hospitalized Tuesday after having a "sudden and serious health issue" at an unidentified Salt Lake City restaurant.

The report says Warriors players and coaches were dining together when the medical episode occurred.

