Utah Jazz join in the Stanley cup craze

SALT LAKE CITY — They've been the focus of grand theft schemes and Saturday Night Live skits; now, those uber-popular Stanley cups will be hitting the hardcourt in the Beehive State.

The Utah Jazz announced Wednesday that it is joining in the cup craze by partnering with Stanley to work on the company's first-ever collaboration with a pro sports team.

Starting with Sunday's Jazz home game against Milwaukee, limited edition Utah Jazz-Stanley quenchers and tumblers will be available at the team store inside the Delta Center, and on Sunday only, fans will be able to customize their new cups for free.

Throughout the remainder of the season, the team will hold a "Stanley Giveaway" at seven home games where an entire row will receive Jazz-themed Stanley products.

"Teaming up with Stanley was an obvious choice. This partnership will create lasting impact and value for devoted Jazz fans and local communities as we introduce exclusive merchandise, engaging content, and impactful sustainability initiatives through our collaboration," said Chris Barney, chief commercial officer with the Jazz.

In addition, the Jazz and Stanley will donate $19.13 to the Wasatch Community Gardens for every steal a Jazz player makes during the remainder of the season.

"An exciting part of our partnership with the Jazz is that two teams with very rich, storied legacies are coming together to delight – and hydrate – the best fans in the NBA," said Matt Navarro, Stanley's senior vice president, global commerce.

Stanley has been around for over a century, but only became massively popular in recent months thanks to a new marketing strategy and boosts from online influencers.

Earlier this month, a California woman was charged with grand theft after police caught her with $2,500 worth of stolen Stanley tumblers.

