Watch
Sports

Actions

Utah Jazz to change team's base colors to black and white, report says

items.[0].image.alt
Darren Abate/AP
A mock-up showing how Utah Jazz uniforms would look with the base colors of black and white, with a yellow accent.
Jazz Spurs Basketball
Posted at 2:24 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 16:24:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz are reportedly set to get a new look, and jettison a ton of colors fans are accustomed to seeing on the court at Vivint Arena.

At a Silicon Slopes event Wednesday, the Salt Lake Tribune reports team owner Ryan Smith said the future of the Jazz brand will be based on the colors black and white.

The report said Smith is making the change after a conversation he had with minority owner Dwyane Wade, who claimed his mother couldn't figure out what the Jazz colors were.

“I’ll never forget when you called me and you were like, ‘Hey, my mom wants to know what the Jazz colors are, and we can’t figure it out,’” Smith said. “I think in this state we think we know, but outside?”

In addition to black and white, a yellow accent will also be included in the future look. The report referenced the team's 2021-22 schedule that features black, white and yellow as a sign about Smith's intentions.

Any change won't be immediate as the NBA and Nike, the company that provides team uniforms, need to be given time to make uniform adjustments. Until the request is made and confirmed, the team's uniforms will remain as they have over the last few seasons.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere