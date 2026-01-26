Los Utah Jazz fan club fulfills 'lifelong dream' of watching team play in person

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2016, Juan Baracco created a Twitter account, formerly known as @UtahJazzUruguay. Eventually, it united a continent of South American Jazz fans and rebranded to "Los Utah Jazz" and @UtahJazzEspanol.

More than 30 members of the group traveled from South America to Utah this week to watch their favorite team play in person.

"There was this boom on Twitter, that South American people would create accounts for the team they love," Baracco said about why he first made the social media page. "The Lakers were there, [the] Celtics were there, every big team was there, and there was no Utah. So I was like, 'Hey, I’m studying communications. I want to be a journalist someday, maybe, and I love the Jazz, so let’s go.'"

Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat was Hispanic Heritage night, so the group was officially honored in between quarters.

showing love to the group that never stops showing love themselves 💜



¡vamos, @UtahJazzEspanol! 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/swcVUZ0rh7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 25, 2026

The account's reach became so large, it caught the attention of Jazz owner Ryan Smith. He flew to Uruguay to have dinner with the group in March of 2025, and this month personally invited them to come to Utah experience games in person.

"He was like, 'OK, Juan, pick a date. Let’s all gather the visas and documents and stuff, and I’ll invite you guys,'" Barraco recalled. "Everything [is] covered to watch a couple Jazz games. Coming here and allowing 32 people through my Twitter account to accomplish a lifelong dream that they have, for me, it’s super emotional."

Una cena en Uruguay con los fanáticos y el dueño de la franquicia?



Sólo @utahjazz puede lograr algo así. Gracias, @RyanQualtrics y nos vemos pronto! 😉



Ni en los sueños más grandes pasan estas cosas…#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/GGP5y1VdzQ — Los Utah Jazz (@UtahJazzEspanol) March 30, 2025

Jazz coach Will Hardy explained his gratitude for the fanbase.

"The chants and the cheers from their section, it’s amazing to see the energy and the passion behind it. I am glad that they get to be here and be in our building and feel it for themselves," Hardy said.

Their vibrant cheering wasn't limited to just the Jazz games, as the group attended the Mammoth overtime win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.

"We feel these kinds of games differently there," Barraco said about the way his group cheers. "We need to shout. We need to scream. We need to bring the energy. We feel that helps the players win. That’s kind of a cultural thing."

.@UtahJazzEspanol in the house for a huge OT win celly! 🩵🏡 pic.twitter.com/j9aTjwmcOG — Utah Mammoth (@utahmammoth) January 22, 2026

They are a testament to the global reach the NBA has, and sharing the love for the game is what the group is all about.

"We might be from different backgrounds, different cultures, different languages, but the NBA is all around the world, as well as the passion," Barraco said.

