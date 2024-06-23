Thieves steal $170K in jewelry from home of Jazz guard Horton-Tucker, report says

LOS ANGELES — Steals are a part of basketball that every player deals with, but Talen Horton-Tucker is concerned with major thievery off the court as a report says the Utah Jazz guard was robbed of about $170,000 in jewelry.

TMZ reports crooks broke into Horton-Tucker's Los Angeles-area home this week and made off with the valuables.

The report says Horton-Tucker wasn't in town when the robbery took place, and that a house sitter was not at the home at the time of the crime.

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the burglary.

Horton-Tucker started his career with the Lakers out of Iowa State before being traded to the Jazz in 2022. He started 11 games for Utah last season, averaging 10.1 points and 3.5 assists per game.