Canucks host the Mammoth on losing streak

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (13-12-3, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-14-3, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks play the Utah Mammoth after losing three in a row.

Vancouver is 10-14-3 overall and 3-7-1 at home. The Canucks rank fifth in league play with 114 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

Utah has a 6-9-2 record on the road and a 13-12-3 record overall. The Mammoth have a +four scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 83 allowed.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Hughes has two goals and 20 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Logan Cooley has 14 goals and nine assists for the Mammoth. John-Jason Peterka has scored six goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 2-6-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Mammoth: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.