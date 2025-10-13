Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Chicago brings losing streak into game against Utah Mammoth

Mammoth-Blackhawks.png
FOX 13 News
Mammoth-Blackhawks.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (1-1, in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-2-1, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will try to stop a three-game slide when they take on the Utah Mammoth.

Chicago had a 25-46-11 record overall and went 6-14-6 in Central Division play last season. The Blackhawks had a 24.9% power play success rate last season, scoring 47 goals on 189 chances.

Utah had a 38-31-13 record overall and went 13-9-4 in Central Division play last season. The Mammoth gave up 3.0 goals per game while scoring 2.9 last season.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere