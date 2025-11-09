Cole Caufield scores twice in the Canadiens' 6-2 victory over the Mammoth

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored twice, Sam Montembeault made 25 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Utah Mammoth 6-2 on Saturday night.

Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach also scored to help Montreal improve to 10-3-2.

Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah. The Mammoth have lost four of five after winning seven straight in October.

Yamamoto opened the scoring on Utah’s first shot 3:03 into the first period, burying a rebound off Montembeault’s pad after a soft backhand by Ian Cole.

Kapanen tied it with 5:15 left in the period with his sixth of the season.

Crouse finished off a tick-tack-toe play to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 6:02 of the second, but Caufield answered 42 seconds later from a sharp angle.

The Canadiens took the lead with 6:43 left in the second when Newhook beat Karel Vejmelka to the glove side. Caufield made it a two-goal advantage with 6:31 remaining in the third, scoring his 12th of the season with another goal at the side of the net.

Up next

Mammoth: At Ottawa on Sunday night.

Canadiens: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.