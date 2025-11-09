Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Cole Caufield scores twice in the Canadiens' 6-2 victory over the Mammoth

Mammoth Canadiens Hockey
Graham Hughes/AP
Utah Mammoth's Lawson Crouse (67) scores against Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mammoth Canadiens Hockey
Posted
and last updated

MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield scored twice, Sam Montembeault made 25 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Utah Mammoth 6-2 on Saturday night.

Oliver Kapanen and Alex Newhook each had a goal and an assist, and Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach also scored to help Montreal improve to 10-3-2.

Kailer Yamamoto and Lawson Crouse scored for Utah. The Mammoth have lost four of five after winning seven straight in October.

Yamamoto opened the scoring on Utah’s first shot 3:03 into the first period, burying a rebound off Montembeault’s pad after a soft backhand by Ian Cole.

Kapanen tied it with 5:15 left in the period with his sixth of the season.

Crouse finished off a tick-tack-toe play to give the Mammoth a 2-1 lead at 6:02 of the second, but Caufield answered 42 seconds later from a sharp angle.

The Canadiens took the lead with 6:43 left in the second when Newhook beat Karel Vejmelka to the glove side. Caufield made it a two-goal advantage with 6:31 remaining in the third, scoring his 12th of the season with another goal at the side of the net.

Up next

Mammoth: At Ottawa on Sunday night.

Canadiens: Host Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere