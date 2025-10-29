Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Edmonton Oilers cool off Utah's Mammoth winning streak with 6-3 defeat

Mammoth Oilers Hockey
JASON FRANSON/AP
Utah Mammoth's Logan Cooley (left) chases Edmonton Oilers' Jack Roslovic (28) during second period NHL action, in Edmonton on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Mammoth Oilers Hockey
Posted

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for five second-period goals to get past the sizzling Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist, while Isaac Howard and Ty Emberson also scored for the Oilers (5-4-2), ending a two-game losing skid.

Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (8-3-0), who saw an impressive seven-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner registered 20 saves to collect the win for the Oilers, while Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops for the Mammoth.

It was Cooley's league-leading fourth game-opening goal of the year and he became the first player in league history to score each of his first eight goals of the season in the first period.

Although their winning streak ended Tuesday, Utah’s eight wins in October mark the first time in franchise history (including previous incarnations in Winnipeg and Arizona) that the team has ever recorded eight wins in a calendar month.

Up next

Mammoth: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

Oilers: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere