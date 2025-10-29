Edmonton Oilers cool off Utah's Mammoth winning streak with 6-3 defeat

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a pair of goals and Evan Bouchard added three assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for five second-period goals to get past the sizzling Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Mattias Ekholm each had a goal and an assist, while Isaac Howard and Ty Emberson also scored for the Oilers (5-4-2), ending a two-game losing skid.

Logan Cooley, JJ Peterka and Barrett Hayton scored for the Mammoth (8-3-0), who saw an impressive seven-game winning streak halted.

Stuart Skinner registered 20 saves to collect the win for the Oilers, while Karel Vejmelka made 21 stops for the Mammoth.

It was Cooley's league-leading fourth game-opening goal of the year and he became the first player in league history to score each of his first eight goals of the season in the first period.

Although their winning streak ended Tuesday, Utah’s eight wins in October mark the first time in franchise history (including previous incarnations in Winnipeg and Arizona) that the team has ever recorded eight wins in a calendar month.

Up next

Mammoth: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday night.

Oilers: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.