Kings visit the Mammoth after Clarke’s 2-goal game

SALT LAKE CITY — Los Angeles Kings (13-8-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-13-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Utah Mammoth after Brandt Clarke scored two goals in the Kings’ 6-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Utah is 7-3-1 at home and 14-13-3 overall. The Mammoth have a 13-5-0 record in games they score at least three goals.

Los Angeles has a 9-2-4 record in road games and a 13-8-7 record overall. The Kings have a +five scoring differential, with 75 total goals scored and 70 given up.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has scored 11 goals with 14 assists for the Mammoth. Logan Cooley has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and nine assists for the Kings. Clarke has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 4-6-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Kings: None listed.