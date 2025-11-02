Lightning beat Mammoth 4-2, giving Utah their first loss at home

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jake Guentzel snapped a tie in the third period, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive win.

Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli, and Brandon Hagel also scored for Tampa Bay, and Jonas Johansson stopped 25 shots. It was Cirelli's team-high seventh goal this season.

Lawson Crouse and Kailer Yamamoto scored for Utah, which dropped a home game for the first time this season after opening with four straight wins in Salt Lake City. Ian Cole had two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves.

Utah had scored at least three goals in eight straight games.

The Mammoth jumped in front 5:55 into the first when Crouse snapped the puck home on a breakaway.

Tampa Bay responded with 4:43 left in the period. Gourde finished off a series of precision passes with an easy tap-in after drawing Vejmelka out of position.

Cirelli made it 2-1 at 2:47 of the second, beating Vejmelka from just outside the face-off circle.

After Yamamoto scored his first goal of the season 2:21 into the third, Tampa Bay countered with Guentzel’s unassisted goal with 7:54 remaining. Guentzel attacked from the backside and snapped the puck in from close range.

Hagel's empty-netter with 16 seconds left capped the scoring.

Up next

Lightning: At Colorado on Tuesday night.

Mammoth: At Buffalo on Tuesday night.