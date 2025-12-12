Mammoth host the Kraken on losing streak

SALT LAKE CITY — Seattle Kraken (12-10-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (14-15-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth aim to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken.

Utah has a 14-15-3 record overall and a 7-5-1 record in home games. The Mammoth have a +two scoring differential, with 96 total goals scored and 94 given up.

Seattle is 12-10-6 overall and 5-5-3 on the road. The Kraken have allowed 82 goals while scoring 70 for a -12 scoring differential.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has 11 goals and 15 assists for the Mammoth. Dylan Guenther has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has nine goals and nine assists for the Kraken. Brandon Montour has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 3-7-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Kraken: 3-6-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.