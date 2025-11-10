Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsUtah Mammoth

Actions

Ottawa Senators beat Utah Mammoth 4-2

Senators Mammoth Hockey
Adrian Wyld/AP
Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux (28) and center Shane Pinto (12) try and put the puck past Utah Mammoth goaltender Vitek Vanecek, bottom left, during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)
Senators Mammoth Hockey
Posted

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 29 saves in his third NHL start and the Ottawa Senators beat the Utah Mammoth 4-2 on Sunday night, with both teams completing a back-to-back set.

On Saturday, the Mammoth fell 6-2 in Montreal, and the Senators outlasted the Flyers in 3-2 in overtime in Philadelphia.

Nick Cousins, Ridly Greig, Jordan Spence and Michael Amadio scored for Ottawa in the opener of a four-game homestand. Amadio has goals in his past four games.

Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller scored for Utah, and Vitek Vanecek made 21 saves.

Utah lost its third straight to complete a four-game trip. After an overtime victory in Buffalo, the Mammoth also lost at Toronto and Montreal.

Utah appeared to tie it at 3 early in the third when Jack McBain, sprawled on the ice, poked in a loose puck, but the goal was waved off for incidental contact.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Buffalo on Wednesday night.

Senators: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

Recent Utah Mammoth stories

 

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere