Panthers look to keep win streak going, host the Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Mammoth (27-21-4, in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (28-20-3, in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -155, Mammoth +128; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers will try to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Utah Mammoth.

Florida has a 14-10-3 record at home and a 28-20-3 record overall. The Panthers rank third in league play with 239 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Utah has a 27-21-4 record overall and a 12-14-2 record in road games. The Mammoth have conceded 143 goals while scoring 163 for a +20 scoring differential.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 4-3. Sam Bennett scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Reinhart has 26 goals and 24 assists for the Panthers. Bennett has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 16 goals and 34 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has scored four goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.3 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Mammoth: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Mammoth: None listed.