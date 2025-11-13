Peterka, Crouse score early in Mammoth’s 4-goal 3rd period to beat Sabres 5-2

SALT LAKE CITY — J.J. Peterka and Lawson Crouse scored early in Utah’s four-goal third period, and the Mammoth rallied from two goals down to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Nick DeSimone, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka finished with 17 saves. The Mammoth snapped a three-game skid and got their second win in seven games.

Isak Rosen scored twice for Buffalo, and Colten Ellis stopped 32 shots. The Sabres lost their fourth straight and seventh in eight games (1-3-4).

Peterka tied the score 2-2 at 52 seconds of the third period, skating with the puck into the left circle and firing a shot past Ellis.

Crouse then put the Mammoth ahead at 3:22 as he got a pass from Peterka and scored from a sharp angle in front of the goal line up off the crossbar and in.

Schmaltz scored from the slot off Clayton Keller’s pass from behind the goal line with 9:51 left in the third to push Utah’s lead to 4-2 with his 10th of the season.

Keller added an empty-netter with 27 seconds remaining to cap the scoring.

Rosen gave the Sabres a 1-0 lead 5:33 into the game. Jack Quinn’s pass for Rosen went through defenseman DeSimone’s skates and off Rosen’s right skate and in.

Rosen doubled the lead at 6:42 of the second with a one-timer from the right circle off a cross-ice pass from Noah Ostlund for his second of the night and third of the season.

DeSimone got the Mammoth on the scoreboard with 9:18 remaining in the middle period. Michael Carcone’s pass for Crouse went off the side boards into the right circle and DeSimone skated up and fired the puck past Ellis. for his first of the season and fourth in 60 career games.

Up next

Sabres: At Colorado on Thursday night for the third of a four-game trip.

Mammoth: Host the New York Islanders on Friday night to finish a two-game homestand.