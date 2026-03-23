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Schmaltz scores in OT to give the Mammoth a 4-3 victory over the Kings

Kings Mammoth Hockey
Melissa Majchrzak/AP
Utah Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka (70) lays on the puck to defend the goal against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 22, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Melissa Majchrzak)
Kings Mammoth Hockey
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SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored his second goal of the game on a break at 1:46 of overtime to give the Utah Mammoth a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night.

Schmaltz carried the puck in on a 2-on-1 with defenseman Mikhail Sergachev on his left and fired a snap shot between goalie Darcy Kuemper's legs.

After Los Angeles controlled play in the 3-on-3 overtime and nearly ended it on Alex Laferriere’s shot that went off the right post, Kevin Stenlund won a faceoff against Quinton Byfield to set up Schmaltz's seventh winning goal of the season.

Artemi Panarin tied it for Los Angeles with 3:30 left in regulation with his 25th goal of the season His shot from deep on the far right side eluded goalie Karel Vejmelka.

Schmaltz pushed his career-high goals total to 26 and reached 63 points to match his career high set in 2024-25. Lawson Crouse scored twice in the first period and added an assist, and Vejmelka made 33 saves to help Utah end a four-game home losing streak. The Mammoth hold the first wild card in the Western Conference, five points ahead of Nashville.

Byfield had a goal and an assist, and Leferriere also scored for Los Angeles. Kuemper stopped 30 shots.

The Kings are two points behind Nashville for the final wild card.

Up next

Kings: At Calgary on Tuesday night.

Mammoth: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Catch nearly all Utah Mammoth games on The Spot - Utah 16 this season!

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