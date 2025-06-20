Utah Mammoth announces 2025 preseason schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Mammoth have announced their 2025 preseason schedule, which features seven games, including two right here at home in Salt Lake City. The second preseason for the Mammoth kicks off September 21st.

Utah’s 2025 preseason schedule will begin on Sunday, September 21, with a split-squad matchup of two away games against the Colorado Avalanche, with times and locations to be announced at a later date.

The team will follow those games with a road game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on September 22, followed by a faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on September 25.

The franchise will play a neutral-site game against the Los Angeles Kings at Idaho Central Arena in Boise on Tuesday, September 30.

The Mammoth will conclude their preseason with consecutive home games that will be the first scheduled events at the Delta Center following the arena's renovations. On October 2, the Mammoth take on the Los Angeles Kings and then the San Jose Sharks on October 4.