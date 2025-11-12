Utah Mammoth brings losing streak into game against Buffalo

SALT LAKE CITY — Buffalo Sabres (5-6-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (9-7, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Mammoth play the Buffalo Sabres as losers of three games in a row.

Utah is 4-1-0 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Mammoth have a 5-2-0 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Buffalo has a 0-3-2 record on the road and a 5-6-4 record overall. The Sabres have committed 66 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Mammoth won the previous matchup 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Cooley has eight goals and five assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Tage Thompson has six goals and six assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has scored four goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mammoth: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Sabres: 3-3-4, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Mammoth: None listed.

Sabres: None listed.