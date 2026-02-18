Utah Mammoth eye playoff spot after Olympic break, key players return

SALT LAKE CITY — With Olympic hockey still underway in Milan, the Utah Mammoth players who are not competing overseas are back on home ice, focused on preparing for the final stretch of the NHL season.

The team enjoyed a rare midseason pause, but the mood at practice on Tuesday was all about getting back into their groove and gearing up for what’s ahead. With 25 games remaining in the regular season, the Mammoth are determined to make a playoff run.

Forward Nick Schmaltz noted it was “a little longer break than we’re used to, but it was nice to get away for a little bit and come back ready and refreshed for the final push here.”

Head coach André Tourigny echoed that sentiment, pointing out that while the group “executed like a team who hadn’t skated in 12 days,” there was plenty of effort and focus on day one.

“It’s good to be back at it, and it’s good to see the boys, get the rust off a little bit today," he added. "I think the guys were tuned in. They did what they had to do.”

The Mammoth sit in a promising position heading into the season’s home stretch, holding the top wild card spot in the Western Conference.

“We’re in a good spot going into the last 25 games," said Schmaltz. "So we have to continue to put good games together. Hopefully, we can make a push and get ourselves into a playoff spot.”

There was more good news at practice, with forwards Alexander Kerfoot and Logan Cooley — both sidelined by injury earlier this season — back on the ice with the group.

“What I like about our lineup now, it’s super flexible,” said Tourigny. “When you have a flexible lineup, it’s a good reflection of how good your team is.”

The roster right now also features several notable call-ups from the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, including Dmitri Simashev, Daniil But, and Maveric Lamoureux.

Lamoureux reflected on the differences between junior hockey and the NHL.

“Being at juniors, it’s a lot of ups and downs," he said. "If you go one night off, it’s all right, but it’s not the end of the world. But that’s what I have to work on — being consistent and working every day and not taking a day off. Because at this level, you can’t. It has been hard, but I’m doing what I love. I would not change anything in the world for this.”

The Mammoth continue practicing through next week, with their next game slated for Feb. 25 against the Colorado Avalanche.