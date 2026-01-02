Utah Mammoth forward Clayton Keller selected for U.S. Olympic team

SALT LAKE CITY — Do you believe in miracles? The U.S. Olympic Team at the 2026 Winter Olympics is hoping for another magical run for the gold.

Friday, Team USA announced that Utah Mammoth forward Clayton Keller has been selected to represent the United States at next month's Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Keller, 27, has registered 13 goals and 23 assists with the Mammoth this season. Currently, he is tied for the Mammoth lead in both assists and points.

This isn't the first time Keller has represented the U.S. in a major tournament. The Missouri native has participated in three IIHF World Championships and one IIHF World Junior Championship, among others. He also captained Team USA's victory that snapped a 92-year gold medal drought at Worlds 2025.

Keller isn't the only Mammoth heading to the Olympics. Defenseman Olli Määttä was selected by the Finnish Ice Hockey Association to represent Team Finland at the Games.

Typically, NHL players haven't been selected for Team USA at the Olympics. This year will be the first time since 2014 that the NHL has allowed players to participate.

In the games, 12 qualifying nations will play three preliminary round games before a single-elimination playoff.

The first U.S. game is Feb. 12 against Latvia. The Games will conclude with the gold medal game on February 22.