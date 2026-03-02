Utah Mammoth lose 4-0 to Chicago Blackhawks

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Teuvo Teravainen scored twice, Arvid Soderblom made 22 saves for his first NHL shutout and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Utah Mammoth 4-0 on Sunday to end a three-game losing streak.

Nick Foligo, and Landon Slaggert also scored to help the Blackhawks win for just their second win in 10 games. Chicago had allowed at least three goals in eight straight games.

Karel Vejmelka stopped 24 shots for Utah. The Mammoth were shut out for the first time at home this season and the fifth time overall.

Teravainen opened the scoring on a power play with 55 seconds left in the first period. He controlled the puck off a blocked shot and snapped it around Vejmelka’s side.

Foligo had an unassisted goal with 8:22 remaining in the second. He caught Vejmelka out of position and put a backhander between the goalie and a defender.

Landon Slaggert snapped the puck in from 40 feet away with 6:53 left in the second, and Teravainen had a short-handed goal 1:25 into the third.

Up next

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night.

Mammoth: At Washington on Tuesday night.