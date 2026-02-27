Wild visit the Mammoth following Boldy’s 2-goal performance

SALT LAKE CITY — Minnesota Wild (35-14-10, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Mammoth (30-24-4, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mammoth -136, Wild +114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Utah Mammoth after Matthew Boldy scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-2 win against the Colorado Avalanche.

Utah has gone 30-24-4 overall with a 9-8-0 record against the Central Division. The Mammoth have a 14-7-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Minnesota has a 10-4-2 record in Central Division games and a 35-14-10 record overall. The Wild are sixth in the league with 197 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Mammoth won 6-2 in the last matchup. Logan Cooley led the Mammoth with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 26 goals and 23 assists for the Mammoth. Nick Schmaltz has six goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

