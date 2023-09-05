Utah moves up 2 spots in latest AP college football poll

SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off an opening night win over the Florida Gators, the University of Utah is creeping up towards a spot in the AP Top 10.

In the newest Associated Press college football rankings released Tuesday, the Utes moved up two spots to No. 12. In all, five Pac-12 teams are found in this week's poll.

Utah dominated the Gators in the season opener Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, beating Florida 24-11 behind quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson.

The Utes will be back in action Saturday at Baylor, which fell to Texas State in a massive upset in Week One of the college football season.

