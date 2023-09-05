Watch Now
Utah moves up 2 spots in latest AP college football poll

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 05, 2023
SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off an opening night win over the Florida Gators, the University of Utah is creeping up towards a spot in the AP Top 10.

In the newest Associated Press college football rankings released Tuesday, the Utes moved up two spots to No. 12. In all, five Pac-12 teams are found in this week's poll.

Utah dominated the Gators in the season opener Thursday at Rice-Eccles Stadium, beating Florida 24-11 behind quarterbacks Bryson Barnes and Nate Johnson.

The Utes will be back in action Saturday at Baylor, which fell to Texas State in a massive upset in Week One of the college football season.

AP TOP 25

  1. Georgia (58 first place votes)
  2. Michigan (2)
  3. Alabama
  4. Florida State (3)
  5. Ohio State
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Washington
  9. Tennessee
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Texas
  12. UTAH
  13. Oregon
  14. LSU
  15. Kansas State
  16. Oregon State
  17. North Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Duke
  22. Colorado
  23. Texas A&M
  24. Tulane
  25. Clemson
